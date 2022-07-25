Decision on Tajuddin’s sexist remark to be known tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat will decide tomorrow if Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Barisan Nasional-Pasir Salak) made a sexist remark in the Lower House last week.

Quoting Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon, NST reported that said he had received a letter submitted by Kasthuri Patto (Pakatan Harapan-Batu Kawan), who demanded the House takes action against Tajuddin for allegedly using a Malay swear word.

Rashid also pointed out that he had planned on meeting several witnesses who claimed that they heard Tajuddin using the sexist word in the August House.

The Dewan Rakyat turned chaotic last week after Tajuddin labelled some female DAP members of parliament as foul-mouthed and offensive.