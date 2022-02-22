Decision on using secondary schools as voting centres after meeting

KLUANG: The official decision on using secondary schools as voting centres for the Johor state election on March 12 will a made after a meeting between the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Election Commission (EC) in Putrajaya today.

Deputy Education Minister II, Datuk Mohamad Alimin said if the EC decided to use these schools for the upcoming election, MOE would accept it as it is in accordance with the Elections Act 1958.

“We understand that during the Johor state election, some of the school buildings including the classrooms will be used for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, but we will ensure a safe situation.

“We at MOE will be asking all the parties involved in this election including the EC to help ensure that there will be no risk, especially to the SPM examination candidates,” he told reporters after his working visit to the district today.

Mohamad said the MOE would also ask that all parties involved in the voting process during the Johor state election to help ensure a smooth SPM examination which would be held from March 2 to 29.

“We at the MOE also hope that the standard operating procedure (SOP) be enhanced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the SPM candidates,” he added.

The MOE had earlier asked for the EC’s cooperation for the secondary schools in Johor not be used as voting centres so as not to disturb all the preparations made for the examination.

The EC has set March 12 for polling in the Johor state election and the nomination of candidates on Feb 26. - Bernama