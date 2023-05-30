Decision on whether ex-Labuan MP to enter defence postponed to June 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on the case of former Labuan member of parliament Datuk Rozman Isli (pix), who is charged with using his position to obtain an employment contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM) and which was scheduled for today has been postponed to June 23.

Rozman’s lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

“We received an email from the court at 3 pm yesterday informing us that the new date for decision is on June 23 at 3 pm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi also confirmed the matter.

On April 6, at the end of the prosecution case, Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob set today to deliver the court’s decision on whether Rozman should defend himself or be acquitted of the charges he is facing.

Rozman, 59, is charged as an official of a public body, the deputy chairman of Labuan Port Authority (LPL), to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the TKSU meeting room, level 9, Transport Ministry, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. -Bernama