Decision on whether Peter Anthony to enter defence tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on whether former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, Datuk Peter Anthony (pix) will be called to enter his defence or be freed from the charges of using false documents relating to a system maintenance contract seven years ago, will be known tomorrow.

The date was set by Sessions Court Judge, Azura Alwi after hearing submissions by deputy public prosecutor, Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, and counsel Munawar Kabir Mohd Zainal Abidin, who is representing Peter, which ended on Nov 15.

Azura is scheduled to deliver her decision at the end of the prosecution’s case at 9am.

If the court decides in favour of the prosecution that there is a prima facie case against Peter, then he will be called to enter his defence, but if the judge decides otherwise, Peter will be acquitted and discharged.

On Sept 21, the prosecution closed its case after calling 15 witnesses to testify at the trial, which began on April 5 this year, including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, former secretary-general of Treasury, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Azmi.

Peter, 50, as the managing director of Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was charged with forging a letter from UMS deputy vice-chancellor’s office dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement in the title of the letter with the intention of using it to deceive the office of the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya between June 13, 2014, and Aug 21, 2014.

He was also charged on the optional charge as the managing director of Asli Jati Sdn Bhd over the use of a false document as genuine, namely a letter from the office of the deputy vice-chancellor of UMS dated June 9, 2014, which had a false statement in the title of the letter, and he had reason to believe that the document is false, at the same place and time.

He was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine, and under Section 471 of the same Act, and is punishable under Section 465 of the same law, which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

