JOHOR BARU: The decision on whether to close or continue with the school session of Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar here, will be made on Sunday after the Johor Islamic Religious Department obtains complete information from the related authorities on the air quality at the school and its surrounding areas.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman, Tosrin Jarvanthi said the information on the safety level of the school is expected to be ready by tomorrow.

“We will wait and see for the information presented by the State Health chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar who is handling the matter.

“If the air quality is good, there is no need to close the school,” he told reporters after presenting contributions of the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Council to six Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar pupils who were being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), following an incident of breathing difficulties believed to be due to air pollution yesterday.

He was replying to questions on whether the religious school would be closed this Sunday or otherwise.

In this regard, he said the six school students who were warded at HSI may be allowed to return home later today or so after they were found to be in stable condition.

“I found all victims were able to communicate well and could move about. So maybe today or the next,” he said.

On the contribution, Tosrin said each victim who was warded received an assistance of RM400, while other victims were given RM200 each.

State Education director, Azman Adnan in a statement said the department had ensured all schools in the surrounding areas took safety measures on possible effects from the incident.

At the same time, the department will continue to monitor the development of the case to determine the follow-up action. - Bernama