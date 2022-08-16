Decision to increase Kemas kindergarten assistants’ allowance by year end

PUTRAJAYA: The decision regarding the increase in Kemas kindergarten assistants’ allowance will be known by the end of the year at the latest, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the Rural Development Ministry had submitted an application to increase the allowance as the monthly salary of RM500 received by the Kemas assistants does not commensurate with their increasing workload.

“Insyallah, (the decision will be known) this year,” he told a press conference after attending the 2021 Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (Mara) Excellent Service Award ceremony, here today.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said Mara is committed to continuing its efforts to improve the Mara Digital Mall, which was initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was then the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

“The efforts will continue because MARA Digital Mall is the prime minister’s brainchild. He has initiated the establishment of special premises for Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri, in a post on his Facebook page said he had instructed Mara to continue with the Mara Digital project to open up more opportunities for Bumiputera youths to get involved as information technology (IT) entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the prime minister made a surprise visit to Mara Digital Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by Mahdzir.

Mahdzir said discussions with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would be held soon to organise activities that can help promote the products of IT entrepreneurs in front of Mara Digital Mall Kuala Lumpur every weekend. - Bernama