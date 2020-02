PETALING JAYA: The decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to leave Pakatan Harapan (PH) was made unanimously by the party’s supreme council members.

PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) said the matter was raised by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and discussed extensively in a previous meeting held between the council members.

“In the meeting, we agreed to leave PH, so it is a party decision.

“It was decided by the supreme council members, and was made unanimously,” he told reporters when met outside PPBM’s headquarters, here, late yesterday night, after the party’s emergency meeting.

There has been speculation that the party is split internally, with some leaders and members supposedly supporting the move to leave the ruling coalition, while others were against it.

Rumours are also rife that some PPBM leaders would be quitting the party to protest its decision to leave PH.

“We strongly deny that there are PPBM lawmakers and leaders who are planning to quit the party, as is being rumoured,” he said.

“We are intact, and remain united together. We have built this party and will go through whatever obstacles come our way, and I’m sure we will overcome the current crisis,” he added.

Marzuki said the party’s supreme council members also unanimously support Mahathir as the prime minister of Malaysia.

On the rumoured Pakatan Nasional coalition that will also comprise Umno, PAS and parties from Sabah and Sarawak, Marzuki said there was no such plan yet at the moment, and that the party would leave it to the opposition to decide if they also supported Mahathir as the premier.

“We have left PH, and Mahathir has said that he will leave it to the Dewan Rakyat to decide if he becomes the prime minister. It’s up to the MPs to decide whether they support Mahathir or not,” he said.