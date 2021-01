SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix), said the decision to limit the number of worshippers during prayers at mosques statewide was made to ensure the safety of all Muslims.

The private secretary to the sultan, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani said the decision was also made following the increasing number of Covid-19 infections with a cumulative number of positive cases reaching five digits and the death toll reaching three digits.

“Sultan Sharafuddin understands the concerns of Muslims in Selangor who have not been able to perform the obligatory and Friday prayers at mosques because they have to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“His Royal Highness stressed that it does not mean that if mosques and surau are closed, the act of worship will also stop,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Munir said the Sultan did not want more Selangor citizens to get infected by Covid-19 due to not adhering to MCO and SOP.

His Royal Highness also expressed hope that there would be no more parties arguing with each other regarding the decision that had been taken unanimously by the authorities, for the safety of Muslims in Selangor.

Since the implementation of MCO on Jan 13, obligatory and Friday prayers in the state are only allowed with a maximum of five worshippers consisting of mosque and surau staff. -Bernama