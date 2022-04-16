Decision to nominate Ismail Sabri as PM in GE15 gives Umno advantage: Annuar

SEREMBAN: Tan Sri Annuar Musa has described Umno Supreme Council’s (MT) decision to nominate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the Prime Minister in the 15th General Election (GE15) as an advantage to the party.

The Ketereh Umno division chief said the decision was seen as able to gather support not only among Umno members but also the people and other political parties.

He also described the decision as a strategic and appropriate move that would enable Umno to increase its strength in facing GE15.

“I would like to congratulate the president and also Umno MT for making the right decision,” he said when met by reporters at a breaking of fast event at Klana Resort, here yesterday.

Commenting further, Annuar who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said Umno must always take into account the sentiments and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

He said the people would make an evaluation and if the Prime Minister performs Umno would be at an advantage in the upcoming general election.

On Thursday (April 14), Umno MT unanimously proposed Ismail Sabri, who is also the party’s vice-president, as its prime ministerial candidate in GE15. — Bernama