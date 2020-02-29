Decision to nominate Mahathir made to resolve political crisis: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The decision to renominate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for prime minister was made to resolve the current political imbroglio in the country, said PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president said he himself had nominated Mahathir to avoid a prolonged crisis.

“May Allah bless our efforts to save the country and focus on reviving the economy and the people’s wellbeing,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP thanked the PKR leadership and MPs who agreed with his move.

Anwar told this to reporters after attending a meeting with PH MPs at a hotel here before heading to Istana Negara.

“I am heading to the palace to deliver a letter stating a change in PH’s stand on the prime minister candidate. I am touched by the support I have received but I once again choose the nation’s interests over my own.

“So I hope my friends will not become anxious or disappointed,” he said.

Following Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on Monday, PH had nominated Anwar as its candidate for prime minister .

However, this morning, PH issued a statement saying the coalition was giving its full support to Mahathir to be renominated as its candidate for the post.

Mahathir also issued a statement this morning that he had the support of the majority of MPs and was willing to be renominated to be prime minister. — Bernama