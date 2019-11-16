Decision to withdraw Azmin’s invitation made by MPP: Anwar

KUALA TERENGGANU: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said that there was no threat or involvement of an “eminent’ party leader in the withdrawal of the invitation made to its deputy president, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, to open the party’s Youth Congress.

Instead, he said, the decision was made during a meeting of the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP).

“Any change (in decision) is not a threat from any leader, but must be made through a meeting. This decision was made by the political bureau and during an open meeting of the MPP, it is not a decision by the secretary-general as claimed,” he told a media conference after opening the Terengganu and Kelantan PKR Convention here yesterday.

Anwar said most of the part divisional leaders leaders still want the convention to proceed with only a few leaders in Sarawak against it.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar said the selection for his to be the eighth Prime Minister was a consensus reached by Pakatan Harapan and not because he wanted it.

He said the decision was made on Jan 7 last year when he was still in prison.

“To be the eighth Prime Minister is not my (own) suggestion. It can be changed...bring the motion to the PH congress. For as long as I’m given the responsibility as the party president, I will do my utmost best to strengthen the party. When it comes to my turn to become Prime Minister, I will administer my best,“ he added. — Bernama