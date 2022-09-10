Decision whether Anwar will contest in Tambun to be known Oct 29

PETALING JAYA: The decision on whether PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will contest in the Tambun parliamentary seat will only be known on Oct 29, NST reports.

Perak Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said he welcomed the Opposition leader to contest there as Anwar was able to give added value to strengthen the state PH.

“On whether Anwar will contest in Tambun or not, that will be announced on that day during the Pakatan Harapan Convention,“ he reportedly said.

The Tambun parliamentary seat is currently held by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president.