Decisions by PH must be discussed with Council of Presidents

SABAK BERNAM: Any decision, including collaborations between parties within Pakatan Harapan (PH) must first be discussed by the Presidential Council before it is announced to the public.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Women head Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said this was because PH had formed a coalition government at the federal level, so all the parties within it must have equal say.

“I feel that many people have made all sorts of statements (regarding PH) but what is important is that we must show that our voice is always equal.

“To me, any decision and statement (on various issues, including collaborations between parties within PH) must be discussed by the Presidential Council, which is the highest level,“ she told reporters after attending the Jom Kembali Ke Sekolah (Back to School) programme for the Sabak Bernam district level here today.

She was commenting on a statement by DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang today that the party would not hesitate to leave PH if efforts towards building a New Malaysia are abandoned.

On the call by various parties that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy resign for his failure to ease racial tension following riots at a temple recently, Rina said that was the voice and view of the people.

She said for the sake of better harmony among the races, that view will be considered before any decision is made.

Earlier, Rina who is also Rural Development Minister presented contributions of school items to 400 recipients from the district.

The contributions included vouchers for stationery amounting to RM28,000 for needy students in schools in the district. — Bernama