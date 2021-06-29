Decisive action needed to ensure business survival amid current challenges

PETALING JAYA: The fate of the manufacturing sector and small and medium enterprises (SME) has reached a critical level.

Until and unless more streamlined and coherent requirements are put in place, they will likely go out of business, making any effort to revive the economy go to waste, according to industry players.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) sees a “disconnect” between what is considered an essential sector and what is not, while the Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) complained that companies are now given the run-around when seeking permits to resume operations.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai told theSun that even when factories are given permission to resume operations, they face a host of problems.

“Factories rely on parts manufactured by others to complete their production,” Soh pointed out.

“The main issue here is that a factory may be deemed an essential service but its parts manufacturer is not. Therefore, the factory can only make its products with leftover stock,” he said.

“It is unable to get new stock, thus hurting its reputation and manufacturing process.”

Soh said factories involved in exports will suffer the most if they cannot get their parts on time.

He added the factory may have to pay a penalty to the buyer, or some buyers will turn to suppliers from other countries.

This will hurt the manufacturing base and result in a negative economic impact on the country, he added, pointing out that many factories abroad are already back at full swing while Malaysians are still struggling to get going.

“We need clear guidelines and SOP from the National Security Council if we want to revive our economy. We cannot let other countries get ahead of us.

“We need to fight for every order and the government must be prepared to help us in these challenging times.”

Soh said closing factories that do not comply with the SOP is not the answer.

“We need stringent enforcement to beat the Covid-19 pandemic but at the same time, we need to allow factories to operate.”

He said some of the parts manufacturers are meeting the needs of international customers and when they cannot meet their orders, they have to pay a penalty.

Soh called on the government to be more understanding as some sections of the supply chain may not be seen to be essential but they make products that are needed by those in essential services.

Samenta secretary-general Yeoh Seng Hooi said a recent survey showed that 55% of those supplying essential items have had their applications to operate rejected.

“For those supplying services, they were asked to refer to the respective ministries. There is also no longer a form on the ministry website as the link is directed back to the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System,” he added.

Applicants have been pushed from one ministry to another, seemingly with no end in sight.

Yeoh suggested that a better approach would be to get a list of first-tier suppliers from those under the essential services list.

He said the ministry can then cross-check the applications submitted by SME by verifying that they are part of the supply chain, which was the approach during the first movement control order.

He added that with the increased vaccination rate and the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme, SME with a minimum of 50% of their employees having received at least one dose of a vaccine should be allowed to operate.

“This would encourage more people in the workforce to get vaccinated.”

The SME Association of Malaysia reported that about 100,000 companies have ceased operations since the first movement control order and 50,000 is expected to fold at the end of the current total lockdown of six weeks.