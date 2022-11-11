Declaration of asset after appointment in govt: Khairy

CYBERJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) will be required to declare their assets when they are appointed as cabinet members, said Khairy Jamaluddin, who is the BN candidate for Sungai Buloh.

He said this was in line with the party’s practice, whereby the declaration of assets will be made after the government is formed.

“PKR wants to declare, go ahead, but their ally (DAP), is not doing it. So everyone has a stance. For BN, it is after being appointed to government positions,“ he said in response to the action by PKR politicians in declaring their assets and the information can be viewed at a special website https://calonkeadilan.org/.

Khairy, who is Health Minister, told a press conference after officially launching the operation of Cyberjaya Hospital here today, Khairy who is also the Health Minister said the declaration of assets is important and he had no problems doing so.

“I don’t have any problem to declare my property after I’m elected and appointed. This has been our (BN) practice since long ago and I have declared my assets with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),“ he added.

A check on the special website showed that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared assets of more than RM11 million, while his wife, PKR advisory chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has assets worth RM1.4 million.

Meanwhile, when asked about his aim to be a prime minister, Khairy said there was nothing wrong with having such an ambition.

“I was only giving a hint int that I want to serve the country and also for the people if given the opportunity. “I also want to be given the opportunity later to helm the government because we want to show that UMNO and BN are not short of leaders who can lead the government one day,“ he said. - Bernama