Decline in Covid-19 daily cases with 3,074 reported

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases continued to decline with 3,074 cases reported today compared to 3,346 yesterday, taking the cumulative total of infections in the country to 2,805,337 as of noon.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,828 recoveries today, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 2,732,771.

He added that of the new cases, 99 per cent or 3,044 cases were patients in categories one and two while only 30 cases were in categories three, four and five.

“A total of 193 patients were treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 90 cases required respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 10 new clusters were detected today, taking the number of active clusters to 176, while the country recorded an infectivity rate (Rt) of 1.0 yesterday.

He said no new Covid-19 cases were detected among flood evacuees, although one case of infectious diseases, namely acute gastroenteritis (AGE), was reported today.

-Bernama