Declining trend in MCO defiers: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The number of people arrested for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) is showing a declining trend, with only 386 individuals detained yesterday compared with 550 people the previous day.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government hoped that the declining trend in the arrest of MCO defiers would continue.

“I would like to say thank you to the people for having realised the need to comply with all regulations on MCO.

“Thank you also to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and all agencies involved in ensuring public compliance to the MCO,” he told a daily media conference on MCO, here today.

Ismail Sabri said out of the 386 individuals detained yesterday, 332 of them were in remand and 54 released on police bail. - Bernama