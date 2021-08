SEREMBAN: A badly decomposed body of a man was found at a forest area near Puncak Jati, Putra Nilai, Bandar Baru Nilai near here yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the police rushed to the scene after receiving a report on the discovery of the body at 10.15pm.

He said investigations revealed that the victim had died more than seven days ago.

“The body of the victim whose identity had yet to be ascertained was later sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

Those who have information on the incident have been urged to contact Inspector Mohd Nor Nikman Ahammed at 013-6262415 or call the nearest police stations. — Bernama