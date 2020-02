CHUKAI: A badly decomposed body was found at Pantai Kemasik, near here today.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the naked body was discovered at about 7pm by members of the public who then contacted the police.

“The decomposed state of the body made it difficult for us to identify its gender and race,” he said, adding that most parts of the body were left with just skeletal remains.

He said the body was brought to the Kemaman Hospital forensic unit for a postmortem, and police are looking into missing persons files in an attempt to solve the case.

Those with missing family members have also been urged to contact the Kemaman district police headquarters. - Bernama