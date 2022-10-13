Decomposed body found in Ipoh linked to missing person case

TELUK INTAN: The decomposed body of a woman was found at the traffic lights junction in Jalan Tambun, Ipoh yesterday most likely belonged to an individual reported missing in the city earlier.

Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police were still waiting for the DNA results to identify the victim, adding the victim most likely died several days before.

“Investigations also lead to the possibility that the victim was killed elsewhere and her body dumped there, so a special team that has been formed for this case will investigate this further.

“We will investigate why she was murdered and where it happened, and it will be done in accordance with Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said when met after at the opening of the Taman Angkat AMANITA PDRM Perak 2022 programme in Taman Pelangi near here today.

Reportedly, the victim, aged 23, was last seen going to work in a factory in Jelapang, near Ipoh, last week and did not return.

It is understood that the family made an identification on the body based on the tattoos on the hands and fingers, as well as the handphone and clothes on the victim.

Yesterday, the media reported that a woman’s body had been found in a bush, after the police received information about a car that had crashed into a drain.

When police arrived at the scene (of the crash) to investigate, they found the decomposed body in a bush about two kilometres from the crashed Proton Iswara Aeroback driven by a man.

Earlier, Mohd Yusri said Taman Pelangi is the eighth AMANITA adoption park in Perak after Taman Sungai Rokam, Ipoh; Taman Wah Loon, Kampar; Taman Baru Jalong, Sungai Siput; Taman Fasa 2, Seri Manjung; Taman Gemilang, Seri Iskandar; Taman Chandan Puteri, Kuala Kangsar and Taman Rakyat Kamunting, Taiping.

A total of 1,320 officers and personnel of the Perak Contingent police are involved in the unit, he said. - Bernama