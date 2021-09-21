Decomposed body found in Labuan’s mangrove river

LABUAN: A decomposed body was found floating in the SK33 mangrove river of Kg Sg Keling here at 2.30pm yesterday.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said there were no identification documents on the man.

“Police do not rule out the possibility that the man, clad in a black shirt and jeans, had died several days ago,“ he said today.

There were no signs of injuries on the man and police have classified the case as sudden death, he added.

He urged anyone with a missing family member or information on the incident to contact the Labuan police station at 087-506222.

-Bernama