Decomposed body of accident victim found in Jempol

JEMPOL: The body of a man was found along with a motorcycle believed to be involved in a crash and ended up at the bottom of a 7.4-metre road embankment in Jalan Serting Hilir here, yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook (pix) said police received a call from a woman who discovered the body of the 26-year-old man with a Yamaha Lagenda motorcycle at 2.30pm.

“The body was already in a decomposed state and preliminary investigations found that the crash likely happened when the victim was on his way home in Serting Hilir.

“The motorcycle is believed to have skidded and crashed on the left side of the road, before plunging down the embankment,” he said, adding that the man died at the scene but the actual time and date of the crash could not be determined.

He said the crash was estimated to have happened about a week ago and no criminal elements were found.

In a separate incident, Hoo said a Footpanda delivery rider died after his Yamaha motorcycle was hit by a Toyota car in Bahau around 6pm.

The 19-year-old rider died of serious head injuries while the driver was unhurt.

-Bernama