Decomposed body of man found in Muar

JOHOR BAHRU: A decomposed body of an unidentified man, clad only in underwear, was found by the roadside of Jalan Felda Maokil-Bukit Kepong, Lenga, near Muar, last Saturday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the body was found at 11.50 am near a pile of trash.

“We are still investigating whether the site was the actual crime scene or a location where the body was dumped.

“A post-mortem examination carried out at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar indicated that the cause of death was head injuries due to blunt force trauma, and it is believed that there were criminal elements to the case,” he said in a statement issued late last night.

Raiz Mukhliz said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and urged those with information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Zakini Ab Latif at 013-233 8184. - Bernama