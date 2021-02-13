Decomposed body of man found washed ashore in Bachok

BACHOK, Feb 13: The police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose decomposing body was found on the shores of Kuala Kandis, Bachok, today.

Acting Bachok district police chief ASP Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Ghazali said the body, which was clad in dark-coloured shorts, was found lying about 20 metres from the shoreline by a resident at 8.03 am.

“Police received a report on the matter at 9.17 am and rushed to the scene located far away from the fishing village,“ he said when met here today.

Mohd Yusrizal said initial investigations found that the man had died about 10 days ago, before the body was washed ashore.

He said the identity, race and age of the victim could not be ascertained as the body had decomposed, and police classified the case as sudden death.

“We urge members of the public who have lost a family member to come forward and lodge a report,“ he said, adding that the victim’s body was sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu for post-mortem.- Bernama