Decomposed body of unidentified man found in Bukit Merah Lake

IPOH: The body of an unidentified man was found in Bukit Merah Lake in Bagan Serai, yesterday.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received information about the discovery of the decomposed body which was found floating face down in the lake at 3.30pm.

“Further checks found several tattoos on the right arm, right and left shoulders and the word “ushra” written on the right arm.

“Based on the investigation by the Kerian District Police Headquarters’ Crime Investigation Division found no element of criminal acts at the scene,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri said the body was sent to the Parit Buntar Hospital for a post-mortem examination, adding the case was classified as sudden death.

Police urged the public who have lost family members or with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or Kerian IPD Operations Room at 05-7212222. - Bernama