Decomposed body of woman found stuffed in travelling bag

JOHOR BAHRU: The decomposed body of a woman was found in a travel bag at an abandoned bus station in front of Kulai Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), yesterday.

Kulai district police chief, Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the travel bag was found by a man who then reported it to the police at about 1.50 pm.

He said initial investigations revealed that the skeletal remains was difficult to determine the gender, age and time of death, as the body had decayed by more than 50 per cent and had maggots infestation.

“However, the remains was later sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He said that based on the post-mortem report issued by HSA as at 2.30 pm, the body belonged to a woman, estimated to be over 25 years old, had died about two weeks ago and the victim also had a head injury.

Tok, however, said police were still waiting for the full post-mortem report to determine the cause of death and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said anyone with information related to the case has been urged to come forward to the Kulai district police headquarters to assist investigations or contact the investigating officer at 016-2850204.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Tok said one of the two male Indonesian prisoners who escaped last Tuesday, Samirudin, 36, would be remanded for four days starting today.

Yesterday, Tok reportedly said the police managed to re-arrest two male Indonesian prisoners who escaped while en route from the Kota Tinggi Court to Ledang Prison at Jalan Felda Inas towards Sengkang.

He said both detainees, Riki Rinaldi, 40, and Samirudin were found within 24 hours at two separate locations around Jalan Felda Inas-Kulai.

Riki has been remanded for four days beginning yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code. - Bernama