JERTEH: The decomposing body of a man was found in the bushes near Kampung Balik Bukit here yesterday evening.

Besut District Police Chief, Superintendent Abdul Rozak Muhammad, said police received a call from members of the public about it at about 6.44 p.m. yesterday.

“The body, believed to be that of a mentally-handicapped person, Sek Chee Chuan, 50, was found lying face-up about 100 metres from the main road.

“When found, the body was clad in a green t-shirt, with no pants and wearing blue slippers. The victim was believed to have died about five days ago,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rozak said the victim’s family has been contacted to identify the body which has been sent to the Besut District hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama