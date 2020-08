PETALING JAYA: One of Malaysia’s greatest national heroes, Major (Rtd) Lee Ah Pow, died yesterday at the age of 82.

The decorated army veteran was awarded the Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) - the second highest honour for a soldier for their bravery and courage in battle.

Lee was born on Oct 9, 1937 in Rompin, Negri Sembilan.

He was the second child and oldest boy among six siblings.

He received the calling to join the army after witnessing atrocities when the Japanese captured Malaya from the British during World War 2.

According to a story recounted by the Malaysian Armed Forces Chinese Veterans Assoication (MACVA), Lee’s own father was captured and tortured by the Japanese after being turned in by an uncle (his father’s cousin) who reported his father as a communist agent.

“His father was hung up and tortured for four days and night at the Seremban Police Station. He however miraculously survived the ordeal,“ the website stated.

When Lee wanted to join the army, his father objected to the idea and effectively did not communicate with him for two years.

“It was two years later during the Chinese New Year in 1955 that Lee decided to return home to visit his family. Upon reaching home and not knowing what to expect he knocked on the door.

“His father opened the door and stood watching him. After what seemed like ages, he asked if he could enter and his father relented and they made up,“ said MACVA.

Upon joining the Federation Military College, Lee excelled in sports like boxing and basketball, and after completing his training, he was commissioned into the Federation Armoured Car Regiment (FACR) in 1957.

“He was deployed in Tawau, Semporna and Lundu in Sabah during the Confrontation and saw numerous military operations along the Malaysian-Thai border throughout his military career,“ said MACVA.

However, it was his stint as part of the Malayan Special Force where he and several others were deployed to Congo that earned him a gallantry award.

“On Sept 12, 1962, then Lt Lee Ah Pow was on one of these patrols together with a reconnaissance section from the 2nd/5th Gurkha Battalion when they encountered a Katangese road block led by a Caucasian mercenary.

“On their return leg, the patrol entered a track which led to an intersection known as the Martini Junction. Lt Lee in the lead scout car spotted about 30 – 40 Katangese soldiers who tried to stop them. The Katangese were shouting and jeering with a lot of hand gestures. Before long Lt Lee realised that they were surrounded,“ said MACVA.

When the Katangese refused to withdraw, Lee felt something amiss and headed back to his vehicle.

As he was about to mount onto his Ferret Scout Car a shot rang out barely grazing his left ear.

He jumped into his Ferret Scout Car and ordered his men to return fire.

As soon as they jockeyed into firing positions, more Katangese soldiers emerged from the tall grass and started running away.

Lee told his soldiers to cease fire as their mission was peacekeeping and the Katangese were running away.

In the brief exchange of fire the Katangese retreated leaving behind two dead.

“A search of the area revealed that the patrol had accidentally entered into a Katangese defensive position. A large cache of firearms and ammunition including machine guns and rocket launchers abandoned by the fleeing Katangese were recovered,“ said MACVA.

For this act of bravery, courage, and the way he handled the situation, Lee was awarded the PGB.

Lee then switched from the Royal Reconnaissance Corps to the Military Police in 1971.

“While in the Military Police his notable achievements include cracking a scandal where kangaroo meat was supplied to soldiers instead of beef and resolving a stand-off between soldiers and youth connected to triads in Kuching,“ stated MACVA.

He retired from military service after 20 dedicated years and has been active in MACVA until his passing.

His wake will be held at the Church of Visitation, Seremban tomorrow while the funeral service will be on Tuesday.

Lee leaves behind wife Alice Tan, five children and eight grandchildren.