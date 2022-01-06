Decrease in number of flood victims in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in the three affected states seems to be improving with more of the evacuees having returned to their homes.

However, Johor and Sabah reported a slight increase in evacuees this morning.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana application stated that the number of flood victims dropped to 506 individuals, involving 124 families, at five relief centres (PPS) at 8 am today from 589 individuals (148 families) last night.

In Melaka, the number slightly dropped to 466 people (126 families) at 8 am today, from 468 victims (128 families) at 8 pm yesterday.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the victims were from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, and also from Melaka Tengah (nine areas) and Jasin (14 areas).

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 1,369 people are at 30 PPS in five districts this morning, from 1,491 people last night.

Temerloh district has the highest number of flood victims, totalling 510 people, who are from the last floods, while the victims in Bera, Maran, Pekan and Rompin are evacuees from the second wave of floods which began this year.

According to the Drainange and Irrigation Department’s website, the water in Sungai Bera and Sungai Serting in Bera, as well as Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan, is still above the danger level.

In Johor, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 4,449 people at 8 am today, from 4,253 people last night, and they are being accommodated at 66 PPS in the state.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said six districts were still affected by the floods with Segamat recording the highest number of victims, totalling 2,508 people, invloving 685 families.

Meanwhile, four rivers still recorded measurement of above the danger level. They are Sungai Muar at Liang Batu, Muar; Sungai Muar in Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; and Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat; and Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, as at 6 am today.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 3,275 people (1,350 families) this morning, from 3,264 victims (1,341 families) last night.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat, in a statement, said all the flood victims are at 27 PPS in five districts.

Kota Marudu has the highest number of evacuees, with 2,668 people (1,161 families) at 14 PPS; followed by Pitas (330 evacuees from 129 families at fourPPS); Telupid (178 victims from 43 families at six PPS); Paitan (54 victims from 10 families at two PPS); and Sandakan (45 victims from seven families at one PPS).

In Selangor, the JKM Info Bencana JKM reported that the number of flood victims remained at 40 people at two PPS in Kuala Langat, namely at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Kelanang (25 victims) and Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Banting (15 victims).

According to the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Bernam at Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam is at danger level (2.9 metre), while Sungai Langat at Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat (3.7 metre) and Sungai Tengi at Pekan Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor (2.01 metre) are at alert level at 7.45 am today. — Bernama