Decrease in numbers at relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Pahang, Kelantan and Selangor continued to show a decline last night.

In Pahang, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info application reported that a total of 5,987 victims were still housed at 44 temporary relief centres (PPS) in five districts, namely Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan, compared with 6,351 at 48 PPS yesterday afternoon.

The Pahang Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that only six road locations were still closed last night, namely Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan in Maran, Jalan Kuala Lipis-Jerantut (Jerantut), Jalan Ulu Dong (Raub) and Jalan Southern Loop (Bentong).

In Selangor, the JKM Disaster Info application also reported a slight reduction in the number of victims to 2,281 displaced last night, compared with 2,285 at 13 PPS this afternoon.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims also recorded a decrease as of 9 pm last night, with 31 people from five families in contrast to 42 people from eight families this afternoon who were placed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Pasir Mas.

In Negeri Sembilan, latest data from the Disaster Info application shows that the number of victims at a PPS in Jelebu remained with 29 people from nine families.

In Melaka, there was a similar trend here, with 26 victims from eight families remaining at PPS SK Penghulu Benteng, Jasin, as of 8 pm last night. — Bernama