KUALA LUMPUR: Iskandar Putri MP Lim Kit Siang said that the “deep state” is in fact an important reason why institutional reforms for a New Malaysia has not been as rapid as they should be.

Lim who is also DAP’s adviser said this in Pantai Remis referring to Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s statement today who reiterated that the deep state in Malaysia is out to undermine the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“The deep state would be more assertive and obstructive if it is convinced that PH is transient and temporary as had earlier been hoped for by Umno leaders, implode and disintegrate in a matter of months,“ he said in a statement, today.

Lim said PH has to convince the people that the government in Putrajaya is stable, cohesive and committed to the five pillar-promises for a New Malaysia as contained in PH’s manifesto during the 14th General Election, so that the battle for the hearts and minds of the deep state could be won.

“We want a deep state to support the emergence of a New Malaysia instead of one seeking to block and defeat institutional, political and governance reforms without which there could be no New Malaysia,“ he added.

The deep state refers to a ‘state within a state’ pursuing its agenda outside of the national political leadership. — Bernama