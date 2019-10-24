Deepavali: 10% discount for for users of Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah bridge

GEORGE TOWN: The Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) is offering a 10% discount for class one vehicles in conjunction with the Deepevali celebration.

The Corporate Communications Department of Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) said in a statement today that all class one vehicles using the Penang JSAHMS will enjoy a toll discount on October 27 beginning 12 midnight until 11.59pm.

“The 10% discount is one of the measures from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the company as a measure of appreciation to the users of JSAHMS as well as facilitating the efforts of the users in returning to their hometown for the celebration,” it said here today.

It added that JKSB also took the opportunity to wish a Happy Deepavali Celebration to all the Hindu community and that the celebration this year would be more meaningful than the previous ones.

JKSB also advised all road users to adopt courteous driving habits and to control their emotion and be careful on the road. — Bernama