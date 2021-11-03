Deepavali: AADK allows family visits at Puspen from Nov 5-9

KUALA LUMPUR: Family visits at the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) are allowed during the Deepavali celebrations from Nov 5 to 9.

The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), in a statement today, said visitors must adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedures of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) including being fully vaccinated.

According to AADK, the visit is only allowed in states under Phase 4 of the PPN while those in other states could hold their meetings online.

“Family members/guardians must make early appointments with Puspen to avoid congestion and the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“They can set the appointments through telephone calls, short message service, WhatsApp or send an e-mail or letter to the centre,” the statement read.

AADK said walk-in visits are not allowed during the pandemic period, adding that more information could be obtained by contacting the relevant Puspen or browsing its official website at www.adk.gov.my.

-Bernama