Deepavali buzz in the air in middle of GE15 hustle

KUALA LUMPUR: While Malaysia is gearing up for the heated upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) next month, preparations for the Deepavali festival too are in full swing throughout the country.

Even rain has not dampened the spirit of Hindus busy preparing to celebrate Deepavali on Monday (Oct 24) and, in fact, many political parties are organising Deepavali events in conjunction with GE15 on Nov 19.

With just one day left before the Indian community celebrates the Festival of Light, people can almost hear crackers going off and the crunchy Murukku sound, smell the aroma of ghee-soaked ‘Nei Urundai’ and the 20th Deepavali Carnival 2022 in Bukit Jalil is offering an array of clothes, jewellery, home decor and cookies.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium open car park has been transformed into a colourful area with stunning lights, the booths filled with traditional Deepavali costumes and booths offering the famous Indian ‘Pani Poori’ snack together with hot masala tea.

Speaking to Bernama, the organiser, Agenda Suria Communication Sdn Bhd Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jaggarao Simancha said the carnival which kicked off on Oct 15 and ends on Oct 23, expects to receive more than 500,000 visitors.

“This year we have around 370 booths from Malaysia and India offering the latest designs of garments, sarees and jewellery.

“We realised people are happy to back in full scale here after a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic and strict Standard Procedures (SOP) before this. So far we have received 300,000 visitors,” he said.

Jaggarao said, he now was in discussion with Tourism Malaysia and Perbadanan Stadium Bukit Jalil to make this Malaysia’s Largest Consumer Fair and longest running Deepavali Carnival to became a tourism product for the country next year.

For shopper, R.Uganthana,30, she said that she was excited and fascinated by the carnival due to the cheap sale and could get all the necessary items in one location.

“This also to support local vendors and small businesses where they are offering many homemade products like hair oil, cookies, cakes, earrings and skincare products,” she said.

Preparations for the festival are also in full swing in Little India, Brickfields; Jalan Tengku Kelana, Klang and Lebuh Ampang here.

Hindus around the world observe Deepavali on Oct 24 this year to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and it will be celebrated on Saturthasi Tithi, the 14th day of the month of Iypasi, based on the Hindu panjangam calendar, every year. - Bernama