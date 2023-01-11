Deepavali carnival lights up Little India in Melaka

MELAKA: Melaka’s Little India in Jalan Bendahara has come to live with the annual Deepavali Carnival for the Indian community and a bazaar sale running from Oct 27 to Nov 12.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman V.P. Shanmugam said more than 40 stalls were set up, offering a variety of products such as food, clothing, and religious ceremonial items for visitors to make early preparations for Deepavali, which falls on Nov 12.

“The activities are engaging for people of all ages and feature cultural performances like classical and modern Indian dances, kolam designs and so on.

“Through this carnival, we aim to boost tourism in the state and give petty traders an opportunity to earn an income,” he told reporters after attending last night’s Deepavali festival, which was inaugurated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Shanmugam, who is also the Indian Community Programme Coordinating Committee chairman, said the state government had allocated RM200,000 to 1,000 recipients, including the disabled, single mothers and the needy, to ease their financial burden during the festive season.-Bernama