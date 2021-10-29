Deepavali: Families allowed to meet inmates - Prisons Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Families are allowed to visit prison inmates from Nov 5 to 9 in conjunction with the Deepavali festival, based on the conditions set by the Prisons Department.

The department in a statement today informed that for prisons in the states under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), meetings can be implemented through two options, namely via a virtual meeting, or face-to-face for fully vaccinated visitors.

“An inmate is only allowed to receive one visit from family members and visits are only allowed for visitors who make an appointment.

"Bookings (for visits) can be made beginning today until Nov 4 through the i-Visit system on the website 'www.prison.gov.my', via telephone, or by writing an e-mail or letter to the institution," read the statement.

The Prisons Department also informed that the prison involved would set the date and meeting session after the booking is made, and each session would be limited to 30 minutes, which could vary based on the situation at the prison.

"Only two visitors from each family designated by the prison would be allowed, while permission for visitors over the age of 60 would only be granted if they were in good health and without symptoms," according to the statement.

According to the statement, visitors are required to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures of Phase Four of the PPN during their visit, while only virtual meetings would be allowed for prisons located in areas that had not reached Phase Four.

"The public may contact the relevant prison institutions for more information, and their contact details are available on www.prison.gov.my," it added.-Bernama