Deepavali Malaysia open house 2021 sets benchmark for future physical programmes -Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2021 Deepavali Malaysia Open House (MRTM) will be a benchmark for the organisation of future physical programmes or social events, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. (pix)

For the organisation of the MRTM programme last night, she said the ministry had set the visitor attendance mechanism based on the new norm, namely through online registration and followed by vaccination checks at the entrance.

“During the ceremony, our staff keep reminding (guests) on SOP compliance, physical distancing and wearing face masks,“ she said in her speech at the 2021 Deepavali Malaysia Open House at the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTIC), here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan and MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran were also present at the event.

Nancy said living in peace and harmony alongside each other had been the country’s unique identity which is one of the main tourist attractions.

“It is the main key in restoring and reviving the Malaysian tourism industry,“ she said.

Nancy said last night was the first MRTM celebration held physically by the ministry since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran said he was glad to see people of various races gathering for the celebration which proved the concept of unity in diversity.

-Bernama