Deepavali tragedy as man dies in fireworks explosion

JOHOR BARU: The joyous festival of lights turned into a tragedy for a family when their 25-year-old son was killed while lighting fireworks outside their house at Taman Mutiara, near Kulai while ushering Deepavali on Oct 27.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the victim had sustained injuries including burns almost all over the body in the 12.30am incident and was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital. Johor Bahru, for treatment.

He added that the victim died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

His 52-year-old father had lodged a police report at the Kulai district police headquarters at about 11am on the same day.

“The victim sustained injuries to the head and face while there were burns on his chest and the lower part of his body, including a fracture on his left arm.

“There was also bleeding on the victim’s head which medical officers believe was the result of the strong fireworks explosion on the left side of the victims face and chest,” he said in a statement, here yesterday.

Tok said the autopsy found no traces of other injuries that may be associated with foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death. - Bernama