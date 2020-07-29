Defacing of mural: Investigations to complete soon, says Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations into the defacing of a mural featuring several national leaders will be completed soon, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix) said.

He said police have received several new leads on the case.

“I will not reveal the new leads as investigations are underway. However following intelligence gathering, the suspects have been identified,” he told a press conference after officiating the new Sentul District Police Headquarters, here today.

Mazlan said so far only one investigation paper had been opened and several reports had been lodged in connection with the case.

Recently, the portraits of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, which were among the portraits featured on a wall at Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12 Shah Alam, Selangor, were defaced with red paint and derogatory words.

A restaurant worker who happened to be in the area noticed the acts of vandlism.

The mural, painted as a show of appreciation to the country leaders, was the art works of three young artists, Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26, Muhammad Suhaimi Ali and Abdul Hadi Ramli, both 27. — Bernama