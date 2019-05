GEORGE TOWN: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s defamation suit against former Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Teng Chang Yeow was resolved today after Teng agreed to retract the statements he had made about Lim and the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lawyer Simon Murali lawyer, representing Lim, told the High Court here that the suit was resolved after both parties entered a consent judgement in which Teng, as the defendant in the case, agreed to retract the defamatory statements he made last year.

Simon said the defendant agreed to willingly and unconditionally retract the statements he made at a press conference on Jan 16 and 18, 2018, which were published in the New Straits Times and Berita Harian on Jan 17 and in the New Straits Times on Jan 19, 2018.

“Both the plaintiff and defendant will not have any other claims against each other for now or in future with regards to this case,” he said before Judge Rosilah Yop, here today.

Teng had earlier read out his statement of retraction of the statements.

“I hereby unconditionally and unreservedly retract the impugned statements that I made in the press conference convened on Jan 16 and 18, 2018 respectively which later published in New Straits Times on Jan 17, 2018, with the title ‘Come clean on payments, Penang urged’, in Berita Harian on Jan 17, 2018, titled ‘Pulau Pinang sembunyi fakta bayaran’ and in New Straits Times on Jan 19, 2018, titled ‘Penang BN claims CM lied over 4 issues’.

“I regret the hardship and difficulties caused to YB Tuan Lim Guan Eng due to the publication of the above,” he said.

Lim, who was also present in the courtroom today, filed the suit against Teng on March 3, 2018, as the accusations about the project were made when he was the Penang Chief Minister.

In his statement of claims, Lim claimed that Teng had allowed and or caused the false statements to be reported and published in the two newspapers or their online portals. - Bernama