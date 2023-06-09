Defamation suit settled, Roslin apologises to Kenny Goh

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong’s defamation suit against Muhammad Roslin Hashim was settled after the country’s former men’s singles shuttler apologised to the secretary-general of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in the High Court here today.

Muhammad Roslin, 48, when reading his statement of apology in front of Judicial Commissioner Roz Mawar Rozain said he sincerely apologised openly and unconditionally to Goh for making defamatory statements and insulting the latter during a live broadcast or ‘Facebook Live’ on his Facebook account (Muhammad Roslin) ‘Abe Lin’ on Jan 19, 2022.

“I regret my statement which has caused various problems and difficulties for Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong. I am aware that my statement has damaged his reputation and good name, especially among badminton fans in Malaysia.

“I am aware that I have humiliated Datuk Kenny through abusive words that are baseless and should not be expressed at all. I hope this apology can clear Datuk Kenny’s good name and can restore the professional and personal relationship between us,“ said Muhammad Roslin, who also promised not to repeat the act.

Roz Mawar then recorded the consent judgment of the case and cleared the previously set trial dates on Sept 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12.

“I wish you (Muhammad Roslin) good luck as well. Hopefully, professionally and personally (this) would repair the relationship,“ said Roz Mawar.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Seri Jahabardeen Mohamed Yunoos, representing Goh, informed the court that both parties had agreed to settle the suit case amicably outside of court, and agreed on the terms of the settlement.

“The settlement terms include the defendant (Muhammad Roslin) having to make an apology by reading a statement of apology in open court. In addition, the apology must be broadcast in four media, namely Berita Harian, Utusan, NST and The Star,“ he said.

Lawyer Haijan Omar, who represents the former world number one badminton player, confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Roslin, who is also a badminton coach, when met by reporters said he was relieved that everything was over, and considered it a lesson learnt.

Goh said he was grateful that everything ended well and accepted Muhammad Roslin’s apology.

“Roslin’s appointment in the technical advisory panel was made by the BAM Council and it has nothing to do with this case. I have known Roslin for a long time, I agree with Roslin that we all need to move forward,“ he said.

Goh, 57, as the plaintiff filed the suit against Muhammad Roslin on March 28, 2022, claiming that Muhammad Roslin made defamatory statements and insulted him via a Facebook Live session which was watched by hundreds of the latter’s followers as well as reporters from various news agencies, print media, online media and social media.

Goh claimed that the slanderous statements among others, implied that he had abused his position as secretary-general and chairman of the BAM Coaching and Training Committee and was detrimental to the association. -Bernama