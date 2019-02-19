Defaming religion, royalty on social media not a trivial matter: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Netizens should refrain from defaming religion and royalty on social media as it is not a trivial matter, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The police will take action if reports are lodged,“ he said, adding that warnings over the matter had long been issued.

He was asked to comment on the actions of a man who allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.

Today, 11 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) lodged police reports in Kuala Lumpur urging the authorities to investigate the owner of a Facebook account for allegedly insulting the prophet and his wife, Aishah.

Police have arrested a 68-year-old man in Mentakab, Pahang to assist investigations into the case following a police report lodged in Batu Pahat earlier. — Bernama