Defence Minister committed to ensuring Defence White Paper succeeds

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is committed to ensuring that the Defence White Paper passed by Parliament will be fully implemented.

Mohamad said several of the paper’s strategic planning steps that will strengthen the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have and are being implemented well by the ministry previously.

“I have seen that it has been done well....I will continue what MINDEF (Defence Ministry) and the MAF have done and will strengthen it as needed.

“My priority, along with the ministry leadership and all three branches of service, is to ensure the white paper is implemented successfully,” he told the media after clocking in and attending a briefing session with MINDEF secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang at Wisma Pertahanan here.

He said that besides the white paper, he would also ensure that the Defence Industry and National Security Policy is successful.

“The policy is a framework that will drive our direction and establish a foundation for the development of our defence industry and national security till 2030.

“It’s a collaboration in policy development with the Home Ministry and several related agencies in the matters of national security. I am committed to ensure it can be realised and placed on the right track,” Mohamad said, adding that he would also beef up military assets and improve the welfare of armed forces personnel and veterans.

Mohamad, who is more popularly known as Tok Mat, began his official duties at MINDEF after clocking in at his office here at 3.19 pm.

Muez, Affendi and Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, along with ministry staff, greeted Mohamad upon his arrival at 3 pm.

The Rembau MP also received the salute from the Guard of Honour comprising soldiers of the First Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment.

He was sworn in on Saturday in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara as Defence Minister in the Unity Government Cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama