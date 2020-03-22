Defence Minister: Police, army to monitor markets (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Police and army personnel will be stationed at morning markets and supermarkets to help keep the situation there under control, according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Defence Minister said this was in response to reports that Malaysians continue to disregard the practice of social distancing at these locations and ignored the movement control order (MCO) that has been imposed until March 31.

“There are several places that we have identified where Malaysians continue to flout the MCO, namely morning markets and supermarkets. Our advice is being ignored. I understand that you need to buy your daily needs, but health is equally important,” he said during a “live” telecast of his press conference today.

“Hence, we have agreed that the police and army will be placed in these locations, and they will be assisted by the local council, maybe allowing only certain number of people in at a time,” he said.

Ismail said at present, about 10% of Malaysians continue to disregard the 14-day MCO announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last week.

He said while the 90% compliance rate was much better the first day of the movement restriction, which was below 70%, the government aims to better this figure.

“The 10% non-compliance is not small, considering we have about 32 million citizens. Which is why beginning today we are mobilising the army to assists the police.

Ismail said, among other things, the armed forces would assist in manning road blocks, patrolling urban and rural areas, guarding hospitals and monitoring populated and high-risk areas.

The senior minister also dismissed claims that the army would be taking over control from the police during the MCO period, insisting that they would only be assisting in the operation, along with the People’s Volunteer Corps and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“In all, it is estimated that about 50,000 personnel from the various agencies would be assisting the police during this period,” he said.

Ismail said the government was also contemplating reducing the ceiling price of face masks to its original 80 sen, after it was increased to RM2 last Friday.

Asked for updates on individuals who attended a tabligh gathering earlier this month, Ismail said there were still about 4,000 people who have yet to come forward and undergo health checks.

“The figure is still about the same as previous days. There are very few who are coming forward voluntarily. We want to remind them that we are not arresting them, but just want to ensure their safety and that of their families,” he said.

The government had estimated that about 14,500 people attended the mass gathering, although the organisers later clarified that only about 12,500 individuals were present.