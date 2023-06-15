Defence Ministry called by PAC to provide update on LCS project this September

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will call up representatives of the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) over the littoral combat ship (LCS) project this September, says its chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

She said this was to get an update on the progress of the project from June to September 2023.

“The PAC will present two reports regarding the progress of the LCS project which will touch on the progress achieved from October 2022 to May 2023 and from June to September 2023.

“The report will be brought to the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament which will be held from Oct 9 to Nov 30 for debate,“ she said during a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Meanwhile, regarding the PAC proceedings on the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2021 Series 2, she said as informed on June 8, the PAC had called up several ministries to seek clarification.

It includes the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) over weaknesses in the receipt of funds in the form of finances and assets as well as irregular payments under the Padi Price Subsidy Scheme on June 14.

According to her, the Ministry of Health (KKM) was called today over several issues, including 1.1 million doses of expired vaccines as of April 30.

“For now, the PAC has heard the explanations from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Ministry of Health. The PAC is also committed to tabling a report on these issues to be debated at the Third Meeting later,“ she said.

In the meantime, Mas Ermieyati said the PAC took seriously the act of publishing any evidence and documents submitted to the PAC before the report was submitted to Parliament.

“This action clearly violates Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 85 and Act 347, which is interfering with the investigation, conclusions and recommendations of the PAC.

“Thus, I call on all parties, especially the media, to get updates on the proceedings from the PAC itself, especially from me. Respect the investigation of the PAC proceedings by not getting news from unauthorised sources,“ he said. - Bernama