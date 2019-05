KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry has lodged two reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the land-swap scandal involving lands owned by the ministry.

In a statement issued today, the ministry wants a more comprehensive probe on the matter followed by further action following the exposure of 16 land swap projects.

He said a report by the special investigation committee on Procurement, Governance and Finance tabled by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu in the Dewan Negara last Thursday (May 9) had a big impact on the ministry, especially on all parties involved in managing the land swap projects to be careful and not get involved in power abuse and bribery to the extent of causing project failures and losses to the government.

“The Defence Ministry takes the investigative committee’s findings, censure and recommendations seriously,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the ministry will post the full investigation reports on all the 16 land swap projects in stages on its official portal from Monday (yesterday) until Friday.

Based on the report, investigations carried out from July to December 2018 on the land swap projects, found elements of weakness and negligence in terms of governance, and the involvement of administrative members, namely the former prime minister and former defence minister in 13 of the 16 land swap projects. - Bernama