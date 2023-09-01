Defence Ministry satisfied with latest status of LCS project

LUMUT: The Ministry of Defence is satisfied with the latest status of the littoral combat ship (LCS) construction project, with one of the six ships expected to be ready next year, said its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said his visit to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base here today found that overall, the construction of the ships which would be implemented in stages according to suitability, was on schedule.

“For the first ship, there is only one more block to complete, and it won’t take long. The engine, propeller, and gearbox have been installed, only the electrical equipment and weapons (yet to be installed)

“I am confident that this first ship will be ready in 2024 before undertaking seawater testing and being commissioned,” he told a press conference after the visit.

Mohamad was previously reported as saying that the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) would realise the construction of the LCS project for the RMN to strengthen the defence of national waters.

Mohamad said he would continue the efforts implemented by the Ministry of Defence, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry as well as the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) in realising the completion of the LCS.

He also said that he had consulted the Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry and Mindef so as to be able to explain the actual situation on the LCS issue.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in its report on Aug 4 last year, said the government had paid RM6.083 billion to Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS), in a deal that was allegedly signed via direct negotiation, but not a single vessel had been delivered to date.

On Oct 2 last year, former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, was reported as saying that the construction of the LCS project would resume as soon as negotiations end in December, 2022.

Asked about the status of the other ships, Mohamad said they would take about two to three years to complete.

“...some need to be checked in terms of leaks, artillery, and ECU (electronic control unit). We hope that all previous problems will be resolved. This includes the issue with middlemen which is almost resolved where from now on we will directly deal with vendors only.

“There are also some who ask why we continue this LCS project (despite the ongoing economic uncertainty), my answer is simple, matters pertaining to national sovereignty and defence cannot be compromised. You can say whatever you like but MINDEF (Ministry of Defence) remains focused on this,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said all 39 blocks of housing quarters for members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and civil servants in the area would be upgraded in stages for the comfort of the residents.

Today’s programme was also attended by Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Ministry of Defence secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz. - Bernama