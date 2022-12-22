Defence Ministry to mobilise ATM trucks to send food supply, basic necessities to Terengganu tomorrow: DPM

CHUKAI: The Defence Ministry has been instructed to mobilise the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) trucks to bring food supplies and basic necessities to Terengganu tomorrow in preparation for the second wave of floods in the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the move was important to ensure adequate supply of food and basic necessities, as well as transport such as boats.

“The government will make optimum preparation, in addition to ensuring coordinatiion among all agencies and welfare bodies,“ he told reporters after checking on the flood situation in Kampung Bukit Mentok here today.

Accompanying him were Kijal Assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Said, Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa and Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin.

Ahmad Zahid said the health Ministry would also be involved for disease monitoring during the floods and post-floods.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the Terengganu State Secretary and district officers of the eight districts in the state had been told to remind residents to be vigilant and to evacuate immediately when asked to do so by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the Putra Malaysia Club under the UMNO Welfare Bureau had also sent three trailers carrying food aid worth RM180,000 to relief centres (PPS) in Kemaman.

“We get the UMNO Welfare Bureau involved because we understand the problem on shortage of staff facing government agencies, especially the Social Welfare Department,“ said the UMNO president.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat today informed that the number of flood victims continued to increase from 36,09 people at 12 midnight last night to 36,231 people this morning

According to the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, the number of flood victims in Terengganu has increased to 36,231 people this morning from 36,009 people last night. - Bernama