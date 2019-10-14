Defence White Paper to be tabled in Parliament on Dec 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence White Paper is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Dec 2, according to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the first draft of the white paper had been approved after it was presented at today’s National Security Council meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The white paper will serve as a guideline for the Defence Ministry plan for the next 10 years period,” he told a press conference after his ministry’s assembly at Auditorium Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said his ministry received the fifth largest allocation in the Budget 2020 with RM15.6 billion.

He said of the total amount, RM5.7 billion was for the Army, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RM2.5 billion), the RMN (RM2 billion) and RM1.4 billion was for the Joint Forces.

Meanwhile, Mohd Reza said as part of efforts to safeguard the Sabah waters, the government had opened bids to undertake RM220 million of providing 20 Fast Interceptor Crafts. — Bernama