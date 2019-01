KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence White Paper (DWP) to be tabled in Parliament in July will be an unclassified document, according to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“We aim to table the DWP in Parliament by this July and it will be available to the public by September,” he told a press conference, here today.

By doing so, he said, it would give the public the necessary information to hold the ministry accountable in whatever it was doing.

“Similarly, the ministry’s engagement series on the DWP will make public the key concepts and ideas that are important to the understanding of the DWP.

“The DWP is intended as an honest review of the security and geopolitical challenges we are facing, our capability gaps as well as to outline the aspirations and direction of the nation’s defence and security,” he added.

Mohamad said the purpose of the DWP was to guide the nation towards a comprehensive new paradigm in defence and security.

Also present at the press conference were Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Halimi Abd Manaf. — Bernama